PD: 2 women attempt to shoplift over $1,500 in frozen seafood from Milford ShopRite

New Haven

Jessica Stanwicks

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two women were arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to steal over $1,500 worth of frozen seafood from a Milford grocery store.

Police say that officers responded to the ShopRite, at 935 Boston Post Road, for a shoplifting in progress when they discovered that four suspects had tried to steal over $1,500 worth of frozen seafood from the store.

Two women were then apprehended by officers and ShopRite Loss Prevention, while two men were able to flee the scene in a tan minivan with unknown plates.

Lashay Paige

The women were identified as 38-year-old Jessica Stanwicks and 38-year-old Lashay Paige. They were arrested and charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Stanwicks was also charged with failure to appear due to an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

