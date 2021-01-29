PD: 20-year-old West Haven man shot in face, shoulder in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in the face while sitting in a parked car on Thursday night.

Police say that at around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot in the area of Goffe Street and Orchard Street. Upon arrival, officers found that a 20-year-old West Haven man had been shot in the shoulder and face.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition. His identity has not yet been released.

An investigation revealed that just before the shooting, the victim was sitting in a parked car when a gunman in a passing vehicle fired multiple shots at him. According to police, the gunman’s vehicle was last seen traveling north on Orchard Street, toward Henry Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

