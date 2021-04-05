PD: 23-year-old New Haven man killed in motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a 23-year-old New Haven man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Quinnipiac Street and Essex Street in New Haven. Police say it involved a motorcycle and an unoccupied parked car.

According to police, a 23-year-old motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is urged to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.