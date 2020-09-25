PD: 31-year-old man found shot outside New Haven gas station

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 31-year-old man remains hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder in New Haven on Friday morning.

Police say that at around 6:30 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to a 911 call from a passer-by reporting that a person had been stabbed in the Ferry Street and Chapel Street area of the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Upon arrival, responders found a man in the parking lot of the gas station at 61 Chapel Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives then canvassed a portion of the neighborhood. They believe the victims was shot after a dispute with another man.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

