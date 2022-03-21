WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot at a bar on Monday morning.

Police said around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located four victims.

Waterbury police said the victims are a 25-year-old female from Waterbury suffering from a gunshot wound, a 28-year-old male from Waterbury suffering from a gunshot wound, a 28-year-old male from Waterbury suffering from a gunshot wound, and a 23-year-old male from Bethlehem suffering from a graze wound.

According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar that ended up outside, which is when the shooting occurred.

The victims were brought to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers located the suspect and identified him as 26-year-old Alexander Calderon-Cruz of Waterbury. Police located Calderon-Cruz who was in possession of a .380 handgun. According to Waterbury police, Calderon-Cruz is a convicted felon and has a history of weapons and narcotics-related convictions.

Calderon-Cruz was placed under arrest and charged with several weapons-related charges. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-755-1234.