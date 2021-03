ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Ansonia are investigating the theft of five catalytic converters for four locations citywide.

The Connecticut Post reports that a potential suspect’s car has been identified as a light-colored Honda CRV.

Catalytic converters hold rare metals like palladium.

These same thefts reportedly also took place in communities outside Ansonia over the last several months in New Haven, Wallingford, Vernon, and Stafford.

Police urge residents to be vigilant.