PD: 6-year-old girl dies in Waterbury crash caused by drunk driver

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 6-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a car that was hit by a drunk driver in Waterbury on Sunday night.

Police say that at around 9:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 1037 Baldwin Street for a car crash involving pedestrians.

An investigation revealed that a white, 2005 Chevrolet van had rear-ended a Honda CRV that was parked off to the ride side of the northbound lane on Baldwin Street. That impact then pushed the Honda forward, striking a 29-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl, between it and a third parked car.

A third pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was also hit by the Honda and thrown to the sidewalk.

The woman and child were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for serious life-threatening injuries. Shortly later, the child was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The woman remains in stable condition at the hospital and the man received treatment of his non-life threatening injuries on his own.

The driver of the van fled on foot but was followed by witnesses who convinced him to return to the accident scene. He was identified as 39-year-old Luis Loja, of Waterbury, and police say that he was operating the van impaired by alcoholic beverages.

Loja was arrested and charged with:

Operation of Motor Vehicle under the Influence Alcohol/Drug

Manslaughter 2nd with a Motor Vehicle

Assault 2nd with a Motor Vehicle

Evade responsibility in Accident Resulting in Death

Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Improper Use of Registration Plate

Operation of Motor Vehicle without a License

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Failure to Drive in Proper Lane

Loja was held on a $750,000 bond.