PD: At least one hurt in shooting at large gathering in Hamden

New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police responded to a report of shots fired at a party with over 100 people in attendance on Warner Street Thursday night.

Police said the call came in at around 8 p.m.

Police said several people were carrying a victim to a vehicle. Police said the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hamden Police Department Detective Division is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Donald Remillard at (203) 230-4052.

