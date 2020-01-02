PD: Baby seen at Bridgeport Hospital not missing Ansonia girl, Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– After looking into a possible sighting of missing Ansonia baby, Vanessa Morales, police determined that a little girl resembling her seen on video at Bridgeport Hospital is not her.

On Wednesday, Bridgeport police contacted Ansonia authorities about a possible sighting of Vanessa Morales at Bridgeport Hospital.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed a child resembling Vanessa with several other people. They were then able to identify and make contact with the people in that video.

Police determined that the child in the video was not Vanessa Morales.

“About 8 p.m. last night, Bridgeport police contacted us that they received information that Vanessa may have been at the hospital earlier in the day. Our detectives went down there late last night. They were able to review surveillance video, identify the people and Vanessa was not in the hospital. People that were there had no connection and the child that they had was not Vanessa,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch, Ansonia Police Department.

Vanessa has been missing for about a month. Her mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in their home from blunt force trauma on December 2nd.

Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales, has been named a prime suspect in Holloway’s death and Vanessa’s disappearance. He was arrested in New Haven on unrelated weapons possession charges.

Check back here later for an exclusive interview with Vanessa’s family as they continue to hope for answers as to what happened to this little girl.