Bridgeport man killed in crash on Exit 18 off-ramp on Rt 8 in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Route 8 in Derby late Saturday night, according to state police.

Shortly before 11 p.m., 36-year-old Jonathan Perez, of Bridgeport, was traveling northbound on Route 8 at the Exit 18 off-ramp when the crash happened.

Perez’s Hyundai Sonata left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. Police report that Perez was fatally injured.

State police report the weather was clear, pavement was dry, and traffic was light.

Officials say his vehicle sustained significant damage.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Troop I at 203-393-4200.

