PD: Car striking parked tractor-trailer kills man in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a car fatally struck a parked tractor trailer.

Police said it happened just after midnight Wednesday in the area of South Main Street at Verzier Street.

Police determined the Nissan Altima traveling north has gone into the southbound lane and struck a parked, unoccupied tractor-trailer.

The Nissan sustained heavy damage. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple serious injuries, where police said he later died.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Ortiz of Watertown.

The tractor-trailer owner has been notified and is cooperating with police during the ongoing investigation.