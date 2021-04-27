PD: Derby man dies after crashing into tree in parking lot of Milford mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Derby man has died after crashing into a tree in a Milford parking lot on Monday morning.

Police say that at around 11:49 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Connecticut Post Mall at 1201 Boston Post Road for the report of a car crash.

An investigation revealed that 56-year-old John B. Kane was driving at a slow rate of speed when his car veered to the right and struck a curb and then a tree in the lot.

According to police, Kane was found unresponsive on scene and CPR was performed on him by a passerby and well as emergency crews. He was then taken to Milford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation pending results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

