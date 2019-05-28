New Haven

PD: Elderly driver strikes Southbury building columns while attempting to park

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:54 PM EDT

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - An elderly driver struck a building's columns while attempting to park in Southbury on Tuesday.

According to officials, the driver lost control at Union Square around 9:15 a.m. and took down some columns. This caused an overhang to sag.

Police said the businesses inside were able to continue as usual.

No charges have been filed and there has been no word on any injuries.

