PD: Elderly driver strikes Southbury building columns while attempting to park

(Photo Courtesy: John Lecko/Report-It)

(Photo Courtesy: John Lecko/Report-It)

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - An elderly driver struck a building's columns while attempting to park in Southbury on Tuesday.

According to officials, the driver lost control at Union Square around 9:15 a.m. and took down some columns. This caused an overhang to sag.

Police said the businesses inside were able to continue as usual.

No charges have been filed and there has been no word on any injuries.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.