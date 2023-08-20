WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in West Haven say a massive amount of illegal dirt bike, ATVs and cars drove through Woodmount Road on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

Officers responded to this area on a report of a dirt bike collision. Upon arriving at the scene, police observed bikes down on the driveway of a home on Morgan Lane.

Police located two males, later identified as Hector Vasquesz and Brian Dejesus-Melendez. As the officers began taking both parties into custody, Dejesus-Melendez began actively resisting and a Sergeant on scene observed him manipulating a small crossbody bag, police said.

Police reported that after a significant struggle, Dejesus-Melendez was handcuffed. Located in the bag on his body was a 9mm Ruger firearm, which was chambered and contained a full magazine, according to police. As a result of the altercation, the Sergeant sustained an injury to his shoulder and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

(PHOTO): West Havan Police

Both parties were charged with numerous motor vehicle and criminal charges for this incident.

Police added that more details will be released at the conclusion of this investigation.