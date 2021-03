NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on the scene of a crash Monday afternoon on Route 80 North in North Branford.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt80 and Foxon Road near Imperial Pool.

Our crew on the scene observed a small SUV about halfway into the Imperial Pool store resulting from a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved another vehicle and a wood chipper being towed.

The road is now reopened to traffic.

