Man shot in the leg on I-91 North in New Haven; investigation causes delays

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that caused delays on I-91 North between Exits 2 and 3 in New Haven Wednesday night.

Police sources confirm to News 8, Connecticut State Police (CSP) is investigating a shooting near Exit 2. The victim has been transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

At this time, state police are assisting New Haven Police with the incident.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest information as it becomes available.

