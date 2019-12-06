PD investigating possible break in the case of missing 1-year-old from Ansonia, gathering evidence from donation bin in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia detectives and State Police are investigating in Hamden after a tip was called in connection to the case of the missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia.

There was heavy police presence was visible in Hamden Thursday morning. Ansonia detectives confirming they were checking out a tip regarding a donation bin in Hamden that may be connected to the disappearance of Vanessa Morales.

Several Hamden police officers originally responded to the donation bin center on State Street to investigate. State Police Major Crimes joined them shortly after to assist.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Ansonia police said that they are recovering evidence at the Kiducation Donation center in Hamden. They were alerted to the donation center because a Kiducation employee found something in a bin that lead them to contact police.

Police say they are also investigating Kiducation donation bins in Derby.

Police are not at liberty to share yet what was found in the donation bin.

Police say that there are several leads in the homicide investigation and that the child’s father and family are cooperating.

News 8 has also learned that police now believe the last known sighting of the missing girl was Saturday morning after speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her with a man. This is one day later than when family members last saw her.

