PD: 8-month-old girl found abandoned alive in New Haven dumpster

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating after an 8-month-old girl was found abandoned alive in a dumpster outside of a Newhallville apartment building on Monday afternoon.

According to New Haven PD, the toddler was transported to Yale-New Haven Children’s hospital. According to a News 8 crew on the scene, the child is suffering from severe burns.

As of 3:30 p.m., New Haven officers remain on scene and have located the child’s mother.  

Police say that at around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Presidential Gardens apartment complex at 573 Dixwell Avenue after a maintenance worker found a baby inside of a dumpster there. That apartment complex also includes 200 Shelton Avenue and 160 Hazel Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Baby found in dumpster in New Haven

News /

Baby found in dumpster in New Haven

News /

Columbus Day has a different feel around CT amid climate of protests and removal of statues

News /

Fair Haven Community Health Care ranked as a top 10 quality leader by federal agency

News /

NAACP of Greater Waterbury hold peaceful protest calling for removal of Christopher Columbus statue

News /

City of Shelton holds annual Columbus Day Parade

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss