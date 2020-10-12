PD: 8-month-old girl found abandoned alive in New Haven dumpster

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating after an 8-month-old girl was found abandoned alive in a dumpster outside of a Newhallville apartment building on Monday afternoon.

According to New Haven PD, the toddler was transported to Yale-New Haven Children’s hospital. According to a News 8 crew on the scene, the child is suffering from severe burns.

As of 3:30 p.m., New Haven officers remain on scene and have located the child’s mother.

Police say that at around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Presidential Gardens apartment complex at 573 Dixwell Avenue after a maintenance worker found a baby inside of a dumpster there. That apartment complex also includes 200 Shelton Avenue and 160 Hazel Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.