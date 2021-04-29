PD: Man accused of breaking into West Haven apartment, raping elderly woman

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Springfield, Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into an elderly woman’s West Haven apartment and raping her.

Police say that just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the Surfside Apartment building at 200 Oak Street for the report of a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, officers were met by an elderly resident who told them that a man had forcibly entered her apartment and then sexually assaulted her. The suspect was still in the apartment when officers arrived and they immediately took him into custody. He was identified as 27-year-old Giani Morales.

Morales was charged with burglary, home invasion, assault, assault on an elderly person, and sexual assault. He’s being held on $1,250,000 bond.

Police are still working to determine how Morales got into the building. The incident remains under investigation.