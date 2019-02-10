PD: Man charged after stealing from East Haven Home Depot, attempting to enter passing vehicles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kevin Kelly (Photo: East Haven police)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is facing charges after officials said he tried to steal from a Home Depot in East Haven before trying to flag down and enter cars passing by.

According to police, on Saturday, units responded to the area of Frontage Road after receiving reports of a man advising motorists that he needed to gain access to their vehicles for a "life or death" matter.

At the scene, authorities said 34-year-old Kevin Kelly told officers that he was "just walking down the street." However, police stated that they later learned that Kelly had attempted to steal two tool sets valued at $900 from Home Depot.

The tools were taken from Kelly by a good Samaritan in the parking lot before Kelly fled the scene.

Officials also learned that Kelly had two active arrest warrants out of Derby and East Haven.

He was charged with larceny and breach of peace and was held on a $40,000 bond.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.