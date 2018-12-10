PD: Man charged with stalking after attempting to burglarize ex-girlfriend's Hamden home Harold Cole (Photo: Hamden police) [ + - ] Video

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is facing charges after police said he tried to burglarize his ex-girlfriend's residence.

According to Hamden police, on Dec. 2nd, units responded to Franklin Road for a report of an attempted burglary.

Following an investigation, officers said 31-year-old Harold Cole forcibly entered his ex-girlfriend's home while she and her children were putting up a Christmas tree.

Authorities said after instructing her children to hide, the woman called police and Cole fled the area.

Two days later, police responded to the same residence.

The woman said that earlier in the day, Cole was seated inside of a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. After she entered her vehicle and drove away from the home, Cole allegedly followed her for a short time before striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

On Friday, Cole was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary, stalking and other related charges.

He was held on a $35,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.