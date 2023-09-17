A 43-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck crashed into another vehicle and struck a church in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Main and Church Streets just before 3:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, police determined that a pickup truck collided with an SUV before hitting the Saint John’s Episcopal Church. Police said the church sustained “minor damage.”

EMS rushed the driver of the truck to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where police said he later died just after 4:15 a.m. The SUV driver told police that he suffered no serious injuries.

This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waterbury Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.