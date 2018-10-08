PD: Man robbed by 2 men in Hamden after thinking he was meeting prostitute

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hamden police are looking for two men after they allegedly robbed another man on Friday.

According to police, a 19-year-old New Haven man reported a robbery to Hamden police.

The man told officers that around 2:30 p.m., he was scheduled to meet with a prostitute on State Street.

He said that when he arrived, he was approached by two men who said they were armed.

The men allegedly took $140 and then forced the victim into the backseat of his vehicle before driving to several ATMs. The suspects took an additional $600 from the victim's bank accounts.

The victim was later released in New Haven.

The suspects are described as black men with slim builds, beards and mustaches. One stands around 5'10" while the other is approximately 5'6."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-230-4000.