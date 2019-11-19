PD: Man robs Milford store, threatens to stab manager

Live Now
New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Latrell Baker (Milford Police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was arrested for allegedly robbing a store at the Post Mall in Milford before threatening the manager last month.

Police say that at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22nd, officers responded to the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Post Mall after four people had stolen more than $1,500 of merchandise before leaving the store.

One of the accused, 23-year-old Latrell Baker, was confronted by the manager and staff. That’s when he allegedly struck one of them while trying to flee and threatened to stab the manager.

Baker was arrested and charged with robbery, larceny, threatening, breach of peace, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was held on $50,000 bond.

Police say that additional arrests are likely and that the investigation is on-going.

