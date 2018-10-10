PD: Man shoots, kills suspect who stabbed him, his cousin in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven police are trying to piece together a rather bizarre double stabbing that ended in a deadly shooting on Thursday night.
This story is different than most because the person who's dead is the alleged assailant.
All of this happened in the area of Sperry and Goffe Streets at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
A portion of Sperry St in #NewHaven, right near Goffe St, remains closed after two men were stabbed. One of the victims shot and killed the suspect. The details coming up this morning on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/L38koNPWdV— Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) October 10, 2018
Police say a 27-year-old man was walking along Sperry Street toward Goffe Street when he was confronted by a man holding a knife. That man reportedly said "Happy Halloween" and then stabbed the victim.
The victim's cousin, a 24-year-old from Hamden, was waiting in his car. We're told he heard the commotion, got out of his car and was also stabbed.
The 24-year-old then took out his gun and shot the assailant in the chest, killing him.
According to police, the 24-year-old who shot the suspect does have a pistol permit. His gun is also registered.
Both men who were stabbed are expected to be ok. They suffered injuries to an elbow and bicep.
Their names, nor the name of the person who was killed, have been released.
Right now police say this appears to be a case of self defense but that could always change depending on what the investigation turns up.
Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to give police a call.
-
