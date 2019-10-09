1  of  2
Breaking News
Officials respond to gas leak on Bank & State Streets in New London On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

PD: Man wanted for robbing 3 New Haven stores at gunpoint

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed three New Haven businesses at gunpoint on Friday night.

Police say that just before 9:30 p.m., while officers were responding to the area of Dixwell Avenue, between Bassett Street and Willis Street, a Public Safety Access Point received calls of armed robberies at three locations in the area.

The armed robberies were reported at Reliable Liquor Store at 671 Dixwell Avenue, Country Market at 13 Shelton Avenue, and Dixwell Mini Market at 284 Dixwell Avenue.

Officers learned that a masked man had entered the businesses and robbed each of them of cash at gunpoint.

Police released surveillance photos from the incident and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. The robberies remain under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

PD: Man wanted for robbing 3 New Haven stores at gunpoint

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Man wanted for robbing 3 New Haven stores at gunpoint"

No hot water in Waterbury apt. complex

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "No hot water in Waterbury apt. complex"

Marinas brace for high winds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Marinas brace for high winds"

Cheshire man charged with murder after domestic dispute to enter plea in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire man charged with murder after domestic dispute to enter plea in court"

Anti-Semitic graffiti with 'Trump' found sprayed at door of Yale Law School

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-Semitic graffiti with 'Trump' found sprayed at door of Yale Law School"

Police investigating 'untimely death' in East Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating 'untimely death' in East Haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss