PD: Man wanted for robbing 3 New Haven stores at gunpoint

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed three New Haven businesses at gunpoint on Friday night.

Police say that just before 9:30 p.m., while officers were responding to the area of Dixwell Avenue, between Bassett Street and Willis Street, a Public Safety Access Point received calls of armed robberies at three locations in the area.

The armed robberies were reported at Reliable Liquor Store at 671 Dixwell Avenue, Country Market at 13 Shelton Avenue, and Dixwell Mini Market at 284 Dixwell Avenue.

Officers learned that a masked man had entered the businesses and robbed each of them of cash at gunpoint.

Police released surveillance photos from the incident and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. The robberies remain under investigation.