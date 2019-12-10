 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

PD: Former Milford AT&T manager sent himself customer’s intimate videos

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A former manager of a Milford AT&T store was arrested Monday for allegedly sending himself sexually explicit videos via text from a customer’s phone.

Police say that 35-year-old Raymond Small, of Bridgeport, is accused of sending himself those videos on July 14th of this year, while he was working as a manager of the AT&T store at 1319 Boston Post Road.

AT&T tells News 8 that Small is no longer with the company and resigned back in August.

Small was charged with computer crimes and unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. He was released on a promise to appear.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Search for missing 1-year-old continues, wake for slain mother being held

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for missing 1-year-old continues, wake for slain mother being held"

Hamden officer accused of shooting at unarmed couple due in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden officer accused of shooting at unarmed couple due in court"

Suspicious substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital determined to be safe

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicious substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital determined to be safe"

Wilbur Cross High School students hold rally for classmate facing deportation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilbur Cross High School students hold rally for classmate facing deportation"

Branford to ban all single-use plastic bags by Dec. 12

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Branford to ban all single-use plastic bags by Dec. 12"

Police investigate unknown substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate unknown substance found at Yale New Haven Hospital"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss