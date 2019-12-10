PD: Former Milford AT&T manager sent himself customer’s intimate videos

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A former manager of a Milford AT&T store was arrested Monday for allegedly sending himself sexually explicit videos via text from a customer’s phone.

Police say that 35-year-old Raymond Small, of Bridgeport, is accused of sending himself those videos on July 14th of this year, while he was working as a manager of the AT&T store at 1319 Boston Post Road.

AT&T tells News 8 that Small is no longer with the company and resigned back in August.

Small was charged with computer crimes and unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. He was released on a promise to appear.