PD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hanover Road in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Hanover Road Tuesday night.

Police said officers were called to the 800 block of Hanover Road for a report of a single motorcycle crash at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found the victim, identified as Joshua Stefanko, 25, of Berlin, with traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Primary investigations revealed that he was taking a slight right curve on the roadway when he lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason. The motorcycle crossed over the double yellow line, slid across the roadway, and eventually came into contact with a stone wall, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Kery at 203-630-6201 or akery@meridenct.gov.

