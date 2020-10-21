PD: Naugatuck couple forced child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks & drink hot sauce

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Naugatuck couple was arrested on child abuse charges Friday after allegedly forcing a child to sleep in a locked closet, kneel on tacks and drink hot sauce until he vomited.

Police say that 29-year-old Kaitlin Elizabeth Baptiste was aware that her husband and the victim’s stepfather, 31-year-old Kevin Grant, was forcing the child to sleep in locked closet for several months and subject him to physical punishments. These punishments would include kneeling on tacks and drinking hot sauce until the victim threw it up.

Grant was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child, assault, intentional cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Baptiste was also arrested and she was charged with risk of injury to a child, conspiracy to commit/intentional cruelty to persons, conspiracy to commit/disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. She was held on $10,000 bond.