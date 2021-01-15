PD: New Haven man drove himself to hospital after being shot in head in drive-by shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man who was shot in the head drove himself to the hospital on Thursday night.

Police say that at around 8:23 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot on Winthrop Avenue, between Parmelee Avenue and Judson Avenue. Officers had responded to 911 calls that reported gunfire in that area and found evidence of gunfire in the roadway.

A short time later, police say that the victim arrived by private car to Yale New Haven Hospital. He had driven himself several blocks despite being injured. He was then treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the side of the head. His current condition and identity were not released.

According to police, prior to the shooting the victim had been sitting in his parked car on Winthrop Avenue when investigators believe a gunman in a passing vehicle fired several times at him. The victim’s vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. There is no word on any suspects. Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact detectives at at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.