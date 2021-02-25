PD: Pedestrian struck, suffering life-threatening injuries following crash in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in Hamden Thursday evening.

Hamden Police say, at about 6 p.m. they responded to the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck.

The pedestrian suffered “serious, life-threatening injuries” and has been transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Hamden Police say the driver did stay on the scene.

Dixwell Ave. is closed between 1500 and 1600 block for the next few hours. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

This is a breaking story.