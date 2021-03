WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut police are searching for a suspect who left a cat and four kittens inside a Tupperware container then abandoned them.

Police say the unconscious cats were found late Saturday near Waterbury. The person who found them alerted the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford. The cats were rushed to a vet.

One of them didn’t make it.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to whoever did it.