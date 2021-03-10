PD: ‘Significant drug bust’ in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo calls it a big win for his department and in his city.

“It’s a significant seizure for us yesterday,” Chief Spagnolo said. How does the chief measure “significant”?

“Thirteen kilograms of cocaine, nearly two kilograms of heroin, about a half kilogram of crack cocaine, as well as a significant amount — well over a pound of methamphetamine,” he said.

The chief told News 8 this all happened Monday night. First during a search of two cars at traffic stops then at the home of one of the drivers. The home is at 1591 East Main Street — right across the street from Hamilton Park, where kids go to play.

That drew this reaction from a parkgoer News 8 spoke with, asking how he now feels walking his dogs there.

“It made me feel very nervous,” he said.

Waterbury Police say they were raiding the home as part of a bigger drug trafficking investigation.

Inside Conyers’ car, police say they found:

13 Kilograms of cocaine

354 grams of crystal methamphetamines

509.8 grams of crack cocaine

1.75 kilograms of heroin

Inside Ortiz’ car, police say they found:

$31,000 in US Currency

.380 caliber handgun

38 Revolver

Various amounts of ammunition

Drug packaging material (bags, elastic bands and scales)

Chief Spagnolo says getting drugs off the streets is a top priority because of the crisis situation they lead to on the streets contributing to Waterbury’s nightmarish opioid fight.

“It ends up in the drug trade here, in this community, which is devastating, ravaging our citizens,” Chief Spagnolo said. “Last year, in 2020, Waterbury saw well over 400 non-fatal overdoses, well over a hundred fatal overdoses in this community and that’s a tragedy.”

Both suspects face numerous charges. They’re each being held on a million dollars bond.