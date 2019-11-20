 

PD: ‘Suspicious individual’ spotted near Monroe high school

New Haven

Monroe Police Department_88433

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Monroe police are in the area of Masuk High School looking for a ‘suspicious individual’ Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspicious person was seen sitting in an unidentified vehicle near the school. The vehicle sped off after the Student Resource Officer approached it. The person abandoned the vehicle shortly after and fled on foot, according to police.

Masuk was initially put in a lockdown. The school is now operating under controlled movement and all exterior doors remain closed & locked at this time. All of the students are safe.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

