PD: Two Ansonia men facing charges for violent fight in Stop & Shop Plaza

New Haven

Kamrin Crawford (Photo: Ansonia Police)

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two Ansonia men after a violent dispute in the Stop & Shop plaza parking lot on Division Street Saturday morning.

Police responded to the plaza parking lot at around 9:15 a.m.

Police were told Kamrin Crawford, 43, used a hammer and metal pole to assault Woodrow Ogman, 33, and damaged his car. There was a teenager in Ogman’s car during the argument, according to police.

Police said Ogman suffered a possible broken hand, a wound on his arm and a torso injury.

Crawford was charged with Assault, Risk of Injury, Criminal Mischief, and Breach of Peace.

Ogman was charged with Criminal Mischief, Breach of Peace, and Operating without a License.

Both are free on bond and will appear in court on Sept. 30.

