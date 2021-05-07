PD: Two dead, one injured in stabbing at Meriden apartment

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a homicide after two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing at a Meriden home early Friday morning.

Police say that around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the home at 76 Lincoln Street, apt. 2N, for the report of a violent altercation. Upon arrival, officers were met by 56-year-old Kevin Burch on the front porch. He was suffering from stab wounds and alerted police that a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Tania Roman, was in the apartment injured as well.

According to police, when officers entered the home, they located a deceased man. He was identified as 38-year-old Cornelius Nicholson, of Wallingford.

Police say the they treated Burch and Roman on scene before they were taken to an area hospital. Roman later died from her injuries. There is no word on Burch’s condition at this time.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Nicholson may have been the aggressor in the stabbing. The homicide remains under investigation at this time.

