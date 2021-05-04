PD: Two men shot while inside car in New Haven, One victim in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after two men were shot while inside of a car in New Haven on Monday night.

Police say that at around 11:47 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that two people had been shot on Forbes Avenue. Upon arrival, officers then found two men injured inside of a car in the area of 189 Forbes Avenue.

According to police, the driver was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head and the passenger had been shot one time in his buttocks.

The driver was unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The passenger was found alert and conscious at the scene, but was also taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Police ask that witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to contact them at 203-946-6316.