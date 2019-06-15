PD: Two overnight shootings in Ansonia, one victim stable, another in critical condition

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lester Street, the morning after an overnight shooting in Ansonia. There was another shooting on Main Street overnight as well.

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - Ansonia police are investigating two shootings that occurred overnight, one on Lester Street and one on Main Street.

At 3:06 a.m., police were notified of possible shots fired around Main Street. Police were already responding to shots fired around High Street and Lester Street at the time.

Police say there was one victim in each shooting.

On Lester Street, police found that several shots were fired, and many of them struck an occupied home. A 27-year-old male was found in the house with a gunshot wound in the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

In the Main Street shooting, police were told a 40-year-old male victim of Ansonia was shot in the upper torso. He was transferred to the hospital and is in critical condition.

It is not known if these two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

