1  of  2
Breaking News
PD: Untimely death of Meriden man turns into hazmat situation 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in US

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

PD: Investigation of untimely death of Meriden man turns into hazmat situation

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MERIDEN POLICE_1537558915832.PNG.jpg

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police’s investigation into an untimely death of a local man turned into a hazmat situation on Thursday.

Police say a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead in his apartment on Hanover Road Thursday.

There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Upon investigation, officials discovered a “presence of certain chemicals” in the apartment, and the scene became a hazmat situation. Police did not specify what types of chemicals were found in the apartment, and they did not know why the man had them in his possession.

Police say the F.B.I., D.E.A., D.E.E.P., D.P.H., and the Meriden Health Department responded to the scene.

Police personnel were sent to the hospital for exposure precautions and were later released. DEEP testing revealed there was only a trace amount of chemicals in the apartment.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale New Haven Hospital requiring cognitive testing for older doctors

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale New Haven Hospital requiring cognitive testing for older doctors"

Wake to be held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal on Friday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wake to be held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal on Friday"

The community’s warmth brings Naugatuck ice rink to life

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The community’s warmth brings Naugatuck ice rink to life"

Major construction projects to start in the Elm City

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Major construction projects to start in the Elm City"

News 8 On Call: Intermittent Fasting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 On Call: Intermittent Fasting"

Waterbury police to meet with body cam vendor

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury police to meet with body cam vendor"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss