PD: Investigation of untimely death of Meriden man turns into hazmat situation

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police’s investigation into an untimely death of a local man turned into a hazmat situation on Thursday.

Police say a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead in his apartment on Hanover Road Thursday.

There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Upon investigation, officials discovered a “presence of certain chemicals” in the apartment, and the scene became a hazmat situation. Police did not specify what types of chemicals were found in the apartment, and they did not know why the man had them in his possession.

Police say the F.B.I., D.E.A., D.E.E.P., D.P.H., and the Meriden Health Department responded to the scene.

Police personnel were sent to the hospital for exposure precautions and were later released. DEEP testing revealed there was only a trace amount of chemicals in the apartment.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.