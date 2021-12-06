Two high schools in lockdown due to threats on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven and Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden are currently in lockdown due to a threat.

New Haven police said officers are on scene and investigating the threat at Wilbur Cross High School. According to school officials, there was a report of a possible gun inside the building.

Officials at Eli Whitney said they were made aware of a threat referencing a weapon via social media. The school was placed on immediate lockdown, and the building is currently being safely emptied. Students and staff are being sent home for the day.

No additional information has been released at this time.

