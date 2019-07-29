Breaking News
Body cam footage released in Hartford officer-involved shooting
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

PD: Woman arrested for leaving dog in hot car outside Naugatuck supermarket

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:
naugatuck police_1524157425314.jpg.jpg

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly leaving her dog in a hot car outside of a Naugatuck grocery store.

Police say that at around 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the Big Y Supermarket, at 85 Bridge Street, for a dog left in a car.

An investigation determined that 48-year-old Melanie Grice left her dog in a dark vehicle in extreme heat in the parking lot for an extended period of time.

Grice was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. She was released on a Promise to Appear.

The dog was not injured at all and was able to remain with Grice, who acknowledged the error in her judgement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss