PD: Woman arrested for leaving dog in hot car outside Naugatuck supermarket

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly leaving her dog in a hot car outside of a Naugatuck grocery store.

Police say that at around 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the Big Y Supermarket, at 85 Bridge Street, for a dog left in a car.

An investigation determined that 48-year-old Melanie Grice left her dog in a dark vehicle in extreme heat in the parking lot for an extended period of time.

Grice was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. She was released on a Promise to Appear.

The dog was not injured at all and was able to remain with Grice, who acknowledged the error in her judgement.