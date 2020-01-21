PD: Woman arrested for stealing from resident’s apartments at Hamden senior living facility

Live Now
Camile Dzemailoska

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 40-year-old Naugatuck woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing from several senior citizens at a senior living facility in Hamden.

Police say that officers had responded to Larson Place Senior Living Facility, at 1450 Whitney Avenue, after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

An investigation revealed that the suspicious person was Camile Dzemailoska, who was seen by staff going in and out of several of the resident’s homes.

When she was confronted about this, Dzemailoska told an employee that she was an aide for a resident there.

Dzemailoska was then asked to leave the facility before a resident reported that she was missing a large sum of money.

Police discovered that Dzemailoska had illegally entered multiple apartments, where she stole money and jewelry.

Dzemailoska was later found in Cheshire, where officers searched her car and found several pieces of the jewelry. She was then arrested and charged with burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief.

Dzemailoska was held on $15,000 bond and will appear in court on January 31st.

