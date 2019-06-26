PD: Woman assaulted while jogging in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted while jogging in Branford on Tuesday night.

Police say that at around 8:30 p.m., a woman was assaulted by a man while running in the area of Mill Creek.

The man was described as a white male in his late teens. He was also wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

According to police, the victim had been running in the area of Harbor Street, Reynolds Avenue, Driscoll Road and Maple Street.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Branford Police.