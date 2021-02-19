PD: Woman dragged by SUV as suspect steals her purse in parking lot of Hamden grocery store

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was dragged by an SUV while someone tried to steal her purse on Wednesday evening.

Police say that at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the report of street robbery in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop at 2335 Dixwell Avenue. An investigation revealed that a Hamden woman was placing groceries inside of her car when a 2012 black Hyundai Tucson approached her.

According to police, the backseat passenger then exited that vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, and attempted to grab the woman’s pocketbook. After grabbing her purse, the suspect then got back into the stolen SUV, which sped away from the scene.

During this time, the victim’s arm was stuck in the strap of her purse and she was dragged alongside the SUV for nearly 40 feet. She fell to the pavement but was not injured.

Police are now searching for the suspects in this incident. While there is no word on if anyone has been taken into custody, police did say that the stolen vehicle the suspects were in has since been recovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 407-3190.