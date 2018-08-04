PD: Woman dragged by SUV as thief made off with purse in Naugatuck

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - Naugatuck police are investigating after a woman had her purse stolen and was dragged by an SUV on Friday night.

According to officials, around 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to the Walmart store located at 1100 New Haven Road for a report of a purse snatching.

At the scene, police say they learned that a woman had been approached by a Hispanic boy between 12 and 14-years-old who took her purse from her shopping cart.

The boy, who was wearing a dark hoodie, fled into an SUV.

As the victim attempted to stop the boy, she was dragged a short distance by the SUV as it drove off.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark red 2008 Infiniti EX3 with a Connecticut plate reading AM83029. It was previously reported as stolen out of a New Haven Stop & Shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.