PD: Woman dragged by SUV as thief made off with purse in Naugatuck

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 05:35 PM EDT

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - Naugatuck police are investigating after a woman had her purse stolen and was dragged by an SUV on Friday night.

According to officials, around 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to the Walmart store located at 1100 New Haven Road for a report of a purse snatching.

At the scene, police say they learned that a woman had been approached by a Hispanic boy between 12 and 14-years-old who took her purse from her shopping cart.

The boy, who was wearing a dark hoodie, fled into an SUV.

As the victim attempted to stop the boy, she was dragged a short distance by the SUV as it drove off.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark red 2008 Infiniti EX3 with a Connecticut plate reading AM83029. It was previously reported as stolen out of a New Haven Stop & Shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

