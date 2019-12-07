Peabody Museum exhibits closing for renovations soon

Closings
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Peabody Museum at Yale is getting ready for a major three-year renovation.

David Skelly, Director of the Peabody Museum, told News 8 the building and exhibits are over 93-years-old. The renovations are a chance for Yale to restore and modernize the exhibits.

Museum officials kicked off the renovation period Saturday afternoon with the removal of the Brontosaurus exhibit’s head.

The dinosaur fossils on display will be heading to Research Casting International in Ontario for the restoration.

When the fossils come back, they will be remounted into poses that reflect paleontologists’ most recent discoveries.

The Great Hall and Mammal Hall will close down for restoration at the end of this year. The rest of the museum will close June 30, 2020 and will reopen in 2023.

