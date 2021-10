WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury and New Haven chapters of Ice the Beef brought the community together Sunday for a Peace March and Rally.

The community rallied against the violence from last week in the Brass City including an incident where a 10-year-old was shot, and another where a 14-year-old was fatally stabbed.

The ‘Stop the Violence’ march began at Tinker Elementary School; the rally was held at Duggan School.

We’ll have more on this story coming up on News 8 at 6!