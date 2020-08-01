‘Peanut, we’re still looking for you’: Family pleas for help finding Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday marks eight months and counting for the nightmare consuming Jodi Jacobellis and her family: the disappearance of Vanessa Morales.

“It’s been s tough eight months not knowing where Vanessa is, being without Chrissy,” Jacobellis said.

Vanessa is Jacobellis’ niece who has been missing since Dec. 2nd — the same day Vanessa’s mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in their home. Police found her when responding to a welfare check. But, when they were at Holloway’s home Vaness was nowhere to be found.

Police eventually arrested and charged Holloway’s boyfriend — and Vanessa’s father — Jose Morales for Holloway’s killing. They said he is also a prime suspect in his daughter’s disappearance.

They were hoping he would provide them with some information about Vanessa, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

Jacobellis believes Morales has information about Vanessa.

“Deep down, everything tells me he knows,” she said.

Ansonia police said they continue to get new tips but not as many now since the beginning of their search in December.

They believe Vanessa is still alive because of some baby items that were taken when Vanessa disappeared — a Greco car seat, a polka-dotted blanket, a grey-colored Eddie Bauer book bag or diaper bag and teething rings that may be in that bag. None of those items have been found thrown away on the street or in a garbage dumpster.

There’s a $10,000 reward for Vanessa’s safe return. Both the family and police said whoever had Vanessa will not face punishment. They all just want her returned safe and sound.

Jacobellis also wanted to thank the community for opening up their hearts and showing them lots of love through this ordeal. Jacobellis cited some examples of that love — a community vigil in Ansonia, businesses that have held fundraisers to generate reward money and Bridgeport Public Schools for being a constant support network to one of Holloway’s relatives who works in the district.

She also wanted to thank people who have created flyers and passed them out, trying to get Vanessa’s face and information out to as many people as possible.

All of that, she hopes, sending a message to Vanessa, who she calls her little “Peanut.”

“Peanut, we’re still looking for you,” Jacobellis said. “We’re not going to stop. We want you home.”

Anyone with any tips as to where Vanessa might be — or if you think you spot her — call Ansonia Police at (203) 735-1885 of the FBI at 1 (800) 225-5324