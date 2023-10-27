NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Thursday night, authorities said.

The pedestrian was struck around 11 p.m. at the intersection of James and Markets streets, police said.

After arriving at the scene, police found an unresponsive male in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, according to police.

The New Haven Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene to provide aid.

Police said the pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

Medical personnel at the hospital told police the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was in critical condition.

The New Haven Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene of the crash and spoke with witnesses.

Police have not yet found camera footage of the crash.

Investigators will continue to collect information and conduct interviews before a report is finalized.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call investigators at 203-946-6304 or through the New Haven Police Department’s anonymous tip lines at 866-888-TIPS (8477).