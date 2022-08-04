HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave and was struck by a car going north on that road.

The pedestrian was identified as David Welch, 36, from Hamden. After the collision, Welch was taken to the Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment but later died there due to his injuries.

The driver, officers said, is cooperating with the police’s investigation, and did not attempt to flee the scene.

Officials said that the investigation into this crash is active and still ongoing, however. Any witnesses are asked by police to come forward and contact Officer Christina Giori at (203) 230-4000 or via email at cgiori@hamdenpd.com.